Deleting Your Facebook Account Is Sounding More and More Like a Good Idea

More woes for the social media platform Facebook, after its head honcho said most users have had profile data scooped. Mark Zuckerberg says any user with a specific search option activated likely had personal information gleamed by online bad guys. Anyone with the option to allow other users to find you by email or phone instead of by your name alone were vulnerable, pretty much anyone who didn’t go on in and turn off that function manually in fact. This news comes on the heels of a revelation that 87 million Facebook users information was maliciously used by political analytics firm Cambridge Analytica, so hit up this website where you will find step-by-step instructions on how to safely and securely delete your Facebook account altogether.