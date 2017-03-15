Deceased Teen Found At Bradford Construction Site

Police are asking for witnesses after the discovery of a teen’s body at a Bradford job site. Investigators were contacted by construction workers at a site off Miller Park Ave. around 7:30 this morning, after the body of a 17-year-old was found there, near an overturned forklift. While foul play is not suspected, police are asking anyone who say anything out of place in the Miller Park Avenue area, west of Melbourne Drive, on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, to contact them.Witnesses are asked to call Detective Constable Giordano at 905-775-3311 extension 1043 or e-mail their contact information to lui.giordano@southsimcoepolice.ca.