Death Toll Climbs To 50 In Landslide At Ethiopian Garbage Dump

Dozens have been killed, several dozen are missing, after a landslide at a garbage dump in Ethiopia. Many had been living at the landfill to avoid high rental costs; others were scavengers, seeking items to sell. The resumption of garbage dumping at the site in recent months may have caused the landslide. The dumping had resumed after farmers in a nearby region, where a new garbage landfill complex was being built, blocked dumping in their area. Click here for more on this story.

photo: Mulugeta Ayene – AP via ABC News