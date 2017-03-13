Listen Live

Death Toll Climbs To 50 In Landslide At Ethiopian Garbage Dump

Children among the victims

By News

Dozens have been killed, several dozen are missing, after a landslide at a garbage dump in Ethiopia. Many had been living at the landfill to avoid high rental costs; others were scavengers, seeking items to sell. The resumption of garbage dumping at the site in recent months may have caused the landslide. The dumping had resumed after farmers in a nearby region, where a new garbage landfill complex was being built, blocked dumping in their area. Click here for more on this story.

photo: Mulugeta Ayene – AP via ABC News

Related posts

Iceland May Be First Country To Mandate Equal Pay

Bradford House Fires ‘Suspicious’

Collingwood Hoping For Hockeyville Victory

A Taste Of What’s To Come for March Break

Bad Memories Be Gone….Literally

Helping Women ‘Suit Up’ For The Working World

OPP Launch March Break Crackdown On The Roads

Rise in Drivers Ignoring School Crossings In Orillia

A Fall in The Jobless Rate Across the Land