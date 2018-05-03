Listen Live

Deadpool Teams Up With Celine Dion In New “Ashes” Video

Deadpool Shows His Canadian Colours

Just when you thought the creative team behind Deadpool 2 couldn’t do any better, they once again upped the ante.

In a joint collaboration between treasured Canadian pop icon Céline Dion and Deadpool (more Dion than the latter), the singer has shared a new song — her first single in two years called “Ashes.” Deadpool provides some pretty sultry dance moves for the emotional new single, making it one of the most emotionally complex videos I’ve ever had the pleasure of watching.

Without revealing too much, I’m just going to leave it there and let you watch.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters May 16.

