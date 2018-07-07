Days left to rescue soccer team and coach in Thailand
Thai authorities believe they have a small window to free the team inside a northern Thailand cave
Thai authorities believe they only have a window of three to four days to free 12 boys and their coach stranded inside a northern Thailand cave. The governor of the local province says the operation to drain water along the 3.2km path to where the boys have been sheltering for the past fortnight has been “very successful” and withstood patches of rain. But rainfall is forecast to grow more intense in coming days and become torrential by early next week.