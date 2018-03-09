Daylight Savings Weekend!

This is the weekend the clocks spring forward one hour at 2am Sunday morning, or before you go to bed Saturday night.

Spring forward is a lot easier to do than falling back because some of the digital clocks you have to be re-set have that need to spring forward 23 hours when you just want to set it back one hour.

Also, when they came up with this concept, why did they choose the middle of the weekend to have it occur? Why not spring forward Friday afternoon at 4pm? Then, you wouldn’t loose any sleep, plus you’d extend the weekend by an hour! Everyone wins!

Spring forward weekend also means it’s time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors to ensure they are in good working order, also your carbon monoxide detectors, and while you’re at it, you may as well check up on the fire extinguisher and hey why not change your furnace filter. Then, you’ll probably want to vacuum and wash the floors and clean up the basement and by the time your finished everything you have to do, it’ll be Monday morning.