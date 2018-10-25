David Schwimmer Responds to David Schwimmer Doppelganger Going Viral for Stealing Beer

A guy who looks almost identical to David Schwimmer went viral for stealing a bunch of beers from a store in England because of his resemblance to David Schwimmer.

So many people replied to the Blackpool police department saying the robber looked like Ross from Friends that they had to issue a statement telling everyone that they’ve confirmed it was not in fact, David Schwimmer.

David Schwimmer actually saw the story and responded with a video of his own.