David Letterman To Replace Neil Young For Pearl Jam Rock Hall Induction

David Letterman will induct Pearl Jam in to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Friday. Neil Young was initially set to do the induction, but had to pull out due to illness, according to a statement released by the Hall of Fame.

“Due to illness, Neil Young is regrettably no longer able to induct Pearl Jam at this Year’s Induction Ceremony,” the Rock Hall said in a statement Wednesday. “The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is thrilled that David Letterman has agreed to induct Pearl Jam this Friday night at the 32nd Annual Induction Ceremony.”

Pearl Jam played The Tonight Show 7 times over the years, and Eddie Vedder also performing as a solo artist on Late Show. In 2006, the band played a 10-song set for the Late Show audience.

The band’s first Late Show appearance was in 1996 Hail Hail. “This is a big thrill for me,” Letterman told the band after they completed their appearance.

Letterman joins stacked induction roster. Snoop Dogg will induct Tupac Shakur, while Jackson Browne (Joan Baez), Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson (Yes), Dhani Harrison (ELO) and Train’s Pat Monahan (Journey) round out the list. Lenny Kravitz will also pay tribute to Prince, while Pharrell will honor lifetime achievement recipient Nile Rodgers.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on HBO April 29th at 8 p.m.