David Crosby Says Ted Nugent “Isn’t Good Enough” To Be In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

David Crosby has never been one to mince words. Last month when a fan on twitter asked his opinion of punk rock, the singer had a clear and concise answer. He simply responded “no”.

Ted Nugent recently told an Albany radio station that he believes the reason he’s not in the Hall of Fame is because of his politics and his support of the NRA. Well, David Crosby got wind of Nugent’s claims, and let’s just say he has a different opinion on the matter.

No the asshole just isn’t good enough https://t.co/tiJ4rJaX4S — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) August 14, 2017

Crosby is a double R&RHOF inductee, getting in for his work with the Byrds in 1991, and later on for Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1997.