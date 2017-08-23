Dave Grohl’s Kids Star In New Video For ‘The Sky Is A Neighbourhood”

You may notice some familiar-looking faces in the video for Foo Fighters new song “The Sky Is A Neighborhood.” That’s because Dave Grohl, who directed the video, chose his daughters Harper and Violet to star in it.

“The Sky Is A Neighborhood” is the latest track coming from their forthcoming album Concrete and Gold, following “Dirty Water” and “Run.” Check it out below:

Concrete and Gold arrives September 15th.