Dave Grohl Tips to the Number of the Beast

Good guy, and front man for The Foo Fighters always seems to be in a good mood despite his past. He definitely let his humorous side show this past weekend in Hollywood at the Rainbow Bar & Grill. Getting slapped with a $333.30 bill he decided to tip… around 100% of the bill to bring the total to 666.30..

he never lets life get the best of him and in the public eye, continues to have a wonderful time!