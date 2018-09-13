Listen Live

Dave Grohl Tips to the Number of the Beast

Tip to the number of the beast!

By Celebrity Gossip

Good guy, and front man for The Foo Fighters always seems to be in a good mood despite his past. He definitely let his humorous side show this past weekend in Hollywood at the Rainbow Bar & Grill. Getting slapped with a $333.30 bill he decided to tip… around 100% of the bill to bring the total to 666.30..

he never lets life get the best of him and in the public eye, continues to have a wonderful time!

 

