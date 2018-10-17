Listen Live

Dave Grohl Tipped $333 on a $333 Tab Just so he Could Pay $666

Never change Dave

By Daily Dirt, Morning Show, Music

Dave Grohl is showing no signs of stopping his awesome Dave Grohlishness. His latest act: leaving $333 on a $333 beer tab.

He says he got left with the bill at the legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill after the Foo Fighters played a surprise show in LA.

He tipped $333 on the $333 tab bringing the total paid up to the Number of the Beast.

