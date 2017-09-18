Dave Grohl & Lars Ulrich Talk Rock

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich hosts an online radio show on Apple Music Beats 1 called “It’s Electric”. On the most recent episode, Ulrich welcomed Foo Fighters front man Dave Grohl to the program.

The two chatted all things rock, including the story of how the Foo’s became Mick Jagger’s backing band on SNL in 2012, Grohl’s run-in with Liam Gallagher and what it’s like to be friends with Sir Paul McCartney.

Watch the episode below:

Image via Facebook