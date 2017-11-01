Dave Grohl Hosts Jimmy Kimmel As David Letterman

Late night host Jimmy Kimmel is off this week, and rather than let his fans wait for his return he enlisted celebrity friends to take over his position while he’s away.

Last night’s guest host was Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. In true Halloween spirit, Grohl came out dressed in full costume as former Late Show host David Letterman — confusing, we know.

Unsurprisingly the night took a musical turn, bringing on Kristen Bell for an interview and Frozen/Metallica, and later rock legend Alice Cooper for an interview and performance of “Ballad of Dwight Fry” backed up by Foo Fighters . Check it all out below: