Dave Grohl Has A Part-Time Job As A BBQ Cook

The already swamped Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters just got a side hustle in Studio City, California, manning the barbecues at his wife’s new outdoor food venue the Beached Pig.

He was spotted at his wife’s new co-founded food venue this past weekend, running pulled pork to the food truck and going on a grocery run.

This isn’t Grohl’s first pulled pork rodeo. In a statement with Variety, Grohl said “When Nirvana became popular, the first thing I did is I bought a beach house in North Carolina and spent years up there, and I just ate pulled pork like fucking crazy from the time I was 22 to about 25 years old.”

Any hungry Foo Fighters fans in California can head to the Valley Urban Market this Saturday, September 29 when he returns to serve up more of his BBQ mastery.