Dave Grohl Gives A Fan On Crutches His Shoe

What a guy Dave Grohl is! He was photographed backstage at a Foo Fighters show in Washington DC last Thursday giving his shoe to a fan on crutches.

The fan shared her encounter on Twitter:

tonight dave grohls orthopedic doctor told me if i didn't put a shoe on my foot it wouldn't get better. so dave gave me one of his shoes? pic.twitter.com/updeujumtx — sabryn (@sabrynsucks) October 13, 2017

She told Alt Press:

“Dave brought him [the doctor] out once he saw that I was on crutches, and that’s when his doctor mentioned that I was supposed to wear a shoe with my brace. I told him that my shoes didn’t fit over it because it’s pretty big and my shoes are kinda small. So Dave said, ‘You need one of my big high tops!’ and I laughed it off. I wore it for the rest of the night after Dave told me to put it on. It’s definitely one of the coolest things to ever happen, and probably the funniest”.