Dave Grohl Discusses How He Came To Join Nirvana In Seattle Ad Campaign

Musician, record producer, and film director Dave Grohl gave his celebrity endorsement to a new ad campaign targeted towards Seattle tourism.

In an interview produced for “Dear Seattle” the Foo Fighters frontman discussed how he came to discover the city when he was a touring musician in his late teens. Born in Ohio, the musician has a place in his heart for Seattle largely due to his connection with Nirvana and Foo Fighters.

Watch the 49-year-old talk about his first time in the city, the grunge scene, and his suggestion that his mom move to Seattle. In the video, Grohl states, “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Seattle.”