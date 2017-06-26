Dave Grohl Breaks F-Bomb Record at Glastonbury Festival

Last year, Adele’s Glastonbury performance was one for the record books after she swore a whopping 33 times during her 90-minute set. This is after festival organizers told her not to swear because her performance was being filmed by the BBC.

The Foo Fighters headlined this year’s festival and Dave Grohl vowed to break Adele’s record, despite the fact that profanity is banned onstage.

“We were doing an interview and someone said, ‘You know you’re not supposed to swear? There’s no swearing at Glastonbury,'” he told the crowd on Saturday.

“And I said, ‘What the f*** is that supposed to mean?’ And then I guess Adele holds the record for saying the most f***s at a Glastonbury gig. Now I love Adele, but guess what…”

He then started a chant of F-bombs with the whole crowd joining in. At one point he said “OK, I think we broke her record. I heard it was 33.” But the crowd kept on going, which prompted Grohl to say, “Dude, shut the f*** up! That’s 34.”

Grohl knew he and his band wouldn’t be able to uphold the no swearing rule, “We swear the whole f***ing time. I basically say f***ing every sentence. I think I have anxiety-driven Tourette’s.”