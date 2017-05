Erendira Vasquez Wallenda, a trapeze artist and the wife of daredevil Nik Wallenda plans to dangle by her teeth from a helicopter as it flies over the American side of Niagara Falls.

The Niagara County legislature set aside $35,000 for her act planned for June 15th, which is the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda’s infamous 550-metre tightrope walk over the falls.