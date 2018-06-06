Danny DeVito’s Response to a Girl Who Took a Cardboard Cutout of Him to Prom

17-year-old Allison Closs wanted to have the perfect prom date. That’s why she took a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito instead of a real, live, date. She told the New York Post that she considered other celebrities “like Bill Nye the Science Guy, but many of them would [have required] ordering a custom-made cutout.” She’s also a huge fan of his show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the cutout only cost $100.

A night I’ll never forget 💙 A post shared by Allison Closs (@allicloss1) on May 12, 2018 at 8:31pm PDT

Sometimes celebrities who see stories like this will acknowledge them with a reply tweet or comment. Danny DeVito went above and beyond in his response. His It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Rob McElhenney relayed DeVito’s response on Instagram.

Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy’s Pub from @alwayssunny !! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EJiLZ3V4Qy — Allison Closs (@TheYABookLover) June 5, 2018

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)