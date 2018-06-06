Listen Live

Danny DeVito’s Response to a Girl Who Took a Cardboard Cutout of Him to Prom

#highschoolgoals

By Entertainment, Funny, Morning Show

17-year-old Allison Closs wanted to have the perfect prom date. That’s why she took a cardboard cutout of Danny DeVito instead of a real, live, date. She told the New York Post that she considered other celebrities “like Bill Nye the Science Guy, but many of them would [have required] ordering a custom-made cutout.” She’s also a huge fan of his show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the cutout only cost $100.

 

A night I’ll never forget 💙

A post shared by Allison Closs (@allicloss1) on

Sometimes celebrities who see stories like this will acknowledge them with a reply tweet or comment. Danny DeVito went above and beyond in his response. His It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star Rob McElhenney relayed DeVito’s response on Instagram.

 

(cover photo via Gage Skidmore flickr)

Related posts

Someone is Going to Swim 5,500 Miles from Tokyo to San Francisco

Listen To Thom Yorke’s Unnerving Score For ‘Suspiria’ In New Trailer

‘Roseanne’ Spinoff in the Works…Without Roseanne

Tim Horton’s is Celebrating National Doughnut Day!

Quite Possibly the Best Campaign Sign

Dude Who Got Kicked Out Of Slayer Show And Attempted To Swim Back Is Metal As Hell

Watch Jack White Play ‘Seven Nation Army’ At High School

Blink 182, Beck Headline Chicago’s RiotFest 2018 Lineup

Can You Identify all 52 Movies in this Video?