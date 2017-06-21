Listen Live

Daniel Day Lewis is Retiring

His spokeswoman released a statement earlier this week saying his final screen appearance will be in ‘Phantom Thread’, which is a fashion drama that reunites him with the director of ‘There Will Be Blood’ Paul Thomas Anderson.

Her statement read:

“Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

He’s taken breaks from acting before. In the late 90’s Day-Lewis spent some time as an apprentice shoemaker in Florence. He’s won three Oscars over his career for ‘My Left Foot’, ‘There Will Be Blood’, and ‘Lincoln’.

