Listen Live

Daniel Craig Confirms He Is Returning As James Bond

The Actor Confirmed

By Entertainment, Videos

After much back and forth, Daniel Craig has confirmed he will be returning for a 5th time as James Bond.

Craig appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, and the actor finally ended all the speculation over will he/won’t he.

Back in 2015, Craig was asked whether or not he would play Bond again, he replied: “Now? I’d rather … slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.

Guess he had a change of heart.

The new James Bond movie will be released on November 8th, 2019.

Related posts

David Crosby Says Ted Nugent “Isn’t Good Enough” To Be In The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

WATCH: First Trailer for Molly’s Game

Big Feastival Full Schedule

The “Sonic the Hedgehog” Game You’ve Been Waiting For

Ric Flair Hospitalized

Play Mario Kart in Virtual Reality

Fans Caught Dave Grohl Moshing During Metallica Gig

WATCH: Tom Cruise Injured on Set of Mission Impossible 6

A Tattoo Gumball Machine