Daniel Craig Confirms He Is Returning As James Bond

After much back and forth, Daniel Craig has confirmed he will be returning for a 5th time as James Bond.

Craig appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night, and the actor finally ended all the speculation over will he/won’t he.

Back in 2015, Craig was asked whether or not he would play Bond again, he replied: “Now? I’d rather … slash my wrists. No, not at the moment. Not at all. That’s fine. I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.”

Guess he had a change of heart.

The new James Bond movie will be released on November 8th, 2019.