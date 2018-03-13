Dancing for the Easter Seals Kids!
Help Send A Kid To Camp
On April 6 at Liberty North, I’ll be dancing for the kids in Dancing with Easter Seals Stars Barrie!
It’s going to be a super fun evening. More info and tickets are here.
Every small donation helps in such a huge way. These Easter Seals camps are life-changing for kids with physical disabilities. Instead of the focus being on their disability, there’s focus on their ABILITIES.
Check out how your donation will help:
YouTube / Easter Seals Ontario
