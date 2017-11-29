Daily Commute Getting Longer And Longer – Stats Canada

Gettin’ crowded on the way to work. Stats Canada has released the final set of numbers from its 2016 census. They count 15.9 million Canadians are commuting – up 30 percent since 1996. There was a nearly 60 percent spike in the number taking public transit (average commute time, one way – 44.8 minutes) 30 percent in the number who take their car (average commute time 26.2 minutes). As for working from home, just six percent of Canadians said they were in 2016 – relatively unchanged from 20 years ago. The survey also found a majority of Canadians now have a post-secondary degree and more seniors are working full time Click here for more on this story.