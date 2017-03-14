Listen Live

Dad From Viral BBC Interview Breaks Silence

"Yes, I was wearing pants."

By Funny, Host Blogs, Videos

This time, his family was meant to be in the video!

Of course a “Kids Crash Dad At Work” video went viral last week. That’s something I think every parent can relate to. And when interviewed by the BBC a second time, this professor, Robert E. Kelly brought his whole family (on purpose this time) in the room for the interview.

The world had so many questions:

Had Kelly been wearing pants?

Why hadn’t he locked the door to his office?

Did their daughter, the one in the yellow sweater from the video, always march into a room with so much swagger?

He answers them here:

Main Image via CapitalBay.com

Related posts

15 T-Shirts You Can Rock This St. Patrick’s Day

Hero Edits Entire “Breaking Bad” In To Two Hour Feature Film

Kelseys Chicken Fest

LOOK: Ontario House Encased In Ice

WATCH: Matt Good makes Beer Run Mid-Song

Collingwood hoping to be Kraft Hockeyville

New Rock Hour – March 12, 2017

5 FANS YOU’LL SEE AT EVERY SPORTING EVENT

Arya Stark and Eleven Unite In New Converse Ad