Dad Eats Entire Bowl of Cereal That Expired in 1997

The expression, ‘Waste Not, Want Not’ has never been more true.

The Carelse family reportedly bought a box of Quaker 100% Natural Granola cereal at a Walmart in U.S.A. that expired in 1997.

Family says they bought cereal box with 1997 expiration date https://t.co/XfCfvkFz52 pic.twitter.com/YlxNy5BrDz — KMOV (@KMOV) March 8, 2018

Josiah Carelse poured himself a bowl of the cereal and noticed it tasted a bit off. His wife suggested he stop eating it. He didn’t. After finishing the bowl, Josiah checked the expiration date on the box. It said the cereal expired February 22, 1997.

A Walmart spokesperson says they are looking into how such an old box of cereal found its way onto shelves.