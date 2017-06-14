Listen Live

Dad Apparel That’s SO BAD, It’s Good

Happy Father's Day!

By Food

Socks- Every man can appreciate a good pair of socks, especially when they speak the truth.

(Get more from Etsy)

Fanny Pack- He’s going to wear one anyway, might as well be “stylish”?

(Get more from Zazzle)

Bad Hats- Especially this one. Because, we ALL know it’s true.

(Get more at Etsy)

Bad Ties- They are the most popular Father’s Day gift… ever! But these ties will DEFINITELY make a memorable gift.

(Get more from Zazzle)

Bad T-Shirts- Dad jokes, on t-shirts. What more could he want?

(Get more from Cafe Press)

Related posts

WATCH: Deer Smashes Through Denny’s Window

Smirnoff Vodka Trolled Donald Trump

WATCH: Kevin Spacey and Gordon Ramsey Have a Swear Off

Soon It Will Be Legal in Canada to Challenge Someone to A Duel

Crushed By A Giant 6 Ft Water Balloon

WATCH: Sesame Street ‘Orange is the New Snack’

WATCH: Jerry Seinfeld Denies Hug Request on the Red Carpet

Peacock Crashes Liquor Store…Disaster Ensues

Viral Craigslist Ad Seeks “Generic Father Figure for Backyard BBQ”