D-Day stories with Ted Barris
Doors Open 11:30 am
Veterans No Charge (Please call Askennonia 705-526-7609 to register or sign up at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 80 or Br 68.)
Civilians $15
Tickets available at Askennonia Reception
Enjoy a delicious Swiss Chalet Chicken Luncheon. Dessert by Heart to Home Meals.
Ted Barris is back to share stories of Canadians at D-Day from his book, JUNO. He will take us back to those momentous few hours that forever changed the course of our history, in the voices of those who were there
November 22nd 10pm
527 Len Self Blvd, Midland