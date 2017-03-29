Listen Live

Cycling 101

Tips from South Simcoe Police for safe cycling

By News

Haven’t seen a lot of them yet this spring, but we will, soon enough. Cyclists. South Simcoe Police Constable Rich Williamson with a reminder helmets are mandatory for those under 16,
and suggesting adults put one on, too…

Williamson also points out bicycles are considered a vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act, so yes, you have to stop for red lights and stop signs and obey all other rules of the road. A bell or a horn is a must, so are lights if you ride at night – you want to be seen and heard…

Remember to ride with the flow of traffic – not facing it – and to stay as far to the right side of the road as you can.

photo: Rachel Coleman via Flickr

Related posts

Suspended Driver Charged in Midland

Pratt Homes Up For Award

UPDATE: Parolee Apprehended in Barrie

A Stabbing, A Concealed Weapon And Missing Meatballs

Skin Cream Warning

Cab Drivers Have Their Say On City of Barrie Ride-Sharing Plan

Barrie Police Welcoming New Deputy Chief

DUI In the Drive Thru

Feist To Pay Tribute To Leonard Cohen At The Junos