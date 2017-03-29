Cycling 101

Haven’t seen a lot of them yet this spring, but we will, soon enough. Cyclists. South Simcoe Police Constable Rich Williamson with a reminder helmets are mandatory for those under 16,

and suggesting adults put one on, too…

Williamson also points out bicycles are considered a vehicle under the Highway Traffic Act, so yes, you have to stop for red lights and stop signs and obey all other rules of the road. A bell or a horn is a must, so are lights if you ride at night – you want to be seen and heard…

Remember to ride with the flow of traffic – not facing it – and to stay as far to the right side of the road as you can.

