Listen Live

Customer Interrupts Armed Robbery in Washago

Bad Guy Flees Empty Handed

By News

An attempted armed robbery in Washago has police looking for a suspect with a few tattoos. The OPP say a man went into a Washago business around 9:00 Sunday night, wearing a bandana over the lower half of his face. Police claim he was armed with a knife when he demanded the cash register be opened, but the robbery was interrupted when another customer came in. The man fled in a dark-coloured two-door sedan. He is described as:

  • Caucasian male.
  • 6 ft. tall
  • muscular build and broad shoulders.
  • Short dark curly hair.
  • Black shirt with a picture on it.
  • Wearing dark clothing.
  • Tattoos on both arms.

Related: Spate of Thefts From Local Store: The Rap Sheet

The Orillia OPP want to hear from you if you have any information about this crime, and can be reached at (705)326-3536.

Related posts

Fatal Collision in Innisfil

No Life Jackets As Boat Goes Under in Georgian Bay

Two Local Roads Make CAA Worst Roads Top 10 List

The Rap Sheet

Raising the Rainbow Flag on Barrie Pride Week

Assault With A Weapon In Huntsville

Witnesses Sought In Sunday Afternoon Shooting In Barrie

Public Inquiry: A Nurse Turned Serial Killer

Simcoe County Sports Update