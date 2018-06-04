Customer Interrupts Armed Robbery in Washago
Bad Guy Flees Empty Handed
An attempted armed robbery in Washago has police looking for a suspect with a few tattoos. The OPP say a man went into a Washago business around 9:00 Sunday night, wearing a bandana over the lower half of his face. Police claim he was armed with a knife when he demanded the cash register be opened, but the robbery was interrupted when another customer came in. The man fled in a dark-coloured two-door sedan. He is described as:
- Caucasian male.
- 6 ft. tall
- muscular build and broad shoulders.
- Short dark curly hair.
- Black shirt with a picture on it.
- Wearing dark clothing.
- Tattoos on both arms.
The Orillia OPP want to hear from you if you have any information about this crime, and can be reached at (705)326-3536.