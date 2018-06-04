Customer Interrupts Armed Robbery in Washago

An attempted armed robbery in Washago has police looking for a suspect with a few tattoos. The OPP say a man went into a Washago business around 9:00 Sunday night, wearing a bandana over the lower half of his face. Police claim he was armed with a knife when he demanded the cash register be opened, but the robbery was interrupted when another customer came in. The man fled in a dark-coloured two-door sedan. He is described as:

Caucasian male.

6 ft. tall

muscular build and broad shoulders.

Short dark curly hair.

Black shirt with a picture on it.

Wearing dark clothing.

Tattoos on both arms.

The Orillia OPP want to hear from you if you have any information about this crime, and can be reached at (705)326-3536.