Curb The Christmas Tree

Now that we’re well into the new year, it’s pretty fair to say it’s time to consider taking down the decorations. but what to do with the tree? City of Barrie says curb it. The tree must be free of all decorations, and cannot be over six feet tall. It has to be clearly visible at the end of the driveway on your regular garbage collection day. The onus is on you to pull it from the snow if it gets covered. On the county level however, bi-weekly Christmas tree collection will take place all this month, while the County of Simcoe is asking you have your tree out on the curb on the Monday of your collection week, not necessarily on your garbage collection day. In both cases, it is asked that the tree be on the curb by 7:00 in the morning.