SEPTEMBER 28, 29, 30

Culture Days invites you to celebrate your love of the arts and culture in Port Perry.

Recognized as a Corridor – a single central site , with a locus of programmes and events in walkable proximity, Port Perry offers a chance to participate and share in art, craft, music, theatre and literary experiences.

Visitors are encouraged to investigate “Culture Trek” on the Culture Days website to help plan their visit for a fun and informative experience. Search culturedays.ca, Events, ON, Port Perry, Search for a list of events.

Website: www.culturedays.ca

For more information contact:

robin@scugogarts.ca (905) 982-2121