CTV to Air ‘Long Time Running’ Friday

Tune in to watch it at 8 pm commercial free

In celebration of the life of Gord Downie, CTV has announced that the Tragically Hip documentary Long Time Running will air in a special advance, commercial-free world television premier on Friday October 20 at 8 p.m. The film was previously scheduled to debut in November.

Long Time Running follows The Tragically Hip’s iconic Man Machine Poem tour leading to the band’s final concert in Kingston, ON through interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, audience experiences, and performance footage. It premiered at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival and will be available to stream on CraveTV after it’s original air date of November 12 at 8 p.m.

