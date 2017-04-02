Professional Snowmobile Racers return to Barrie’s

Horseshoe Resort – March 31 – April 1-2

Horseshoe Resort still has tons of snow on the ski slopes for the CSRA National Snowcross Championship Finals this weekend.

(March 31, April 1st. & 2nd. ), hundreds of the Worlds best snowmobile racers roll into Horseshoe Resort, north of Barrie Ontario to compete at the “Rockstar Energy National Snowcross Championship” finals.

(500+) racer entries from Canada the USA and Europe will compete for National Championships and thousands of dollars in cash and awards.

Snowmobile Snowcross racing is very similar to motorcycle motocross.

Racers will compete on Horeshoes’s Ski slopes on a challenging (1) kilometre race course consisting of huge jumps and moguls. Pro racers will often jump their snowmobiles 100-120′ feet through the air as they challenge other competitors for the lead position.

Snowcross Racing – Fun for the whole family!!!

Snowcross racing is a family sport, the weekends races include Pro races Friday night under the lights starting at 7:00PM with a 8:00PM Fireworks Show.

On Saturday there will be Pro Racing, Free Mini Snowmobile rides for the kids, and Ontario’s largest Easter Egg hunt for the Kids. (10,000) Easter Eggs will be available for kids to find trackside over a (20) minute period from 1:30 – 2:50 PM on Saturday only.

Sunday is all the Dayco National Snowcross Racing Finals for the race season.

There are (27) racing classes of competition starting with a kids division for 4-6 year old children racing on miniature snowmobiles.

The Snowcross race course will be set up on the Ski Slopes so spectators can view all the action from the comfort of the Horseshoe Resort Lounge and Sun deck.

Spectators will have opportunity to meet the Pro racers for autographs Saturday & Sunday at 1:00PM.

There will also be spectator prizes and Free Racing stickers for the kids.

Vendors will be on site with new Snowmobiles, ATVs and classic snowmobile displays.

Pro Racing will take place Friday night starting at 6:00PM, and Saturday and Sunday from 9:00AM – 5:00PM.

The “Main Events” Pro-Lite and Pro Open races will take place Saturday and Sunday from 2:00 PM – 5:00PM.

Spectator admission tickets will be sold at the Horseshoe Resort gates on race days.

Spectator Gates open at noon Friday and 9:00AM Saturday & Sunday.

General Admission for Youths and Adults is $25 each day .

Seniors 65+ and Kids 6-12 years of age are $15 each day.

Kids are Free on Saturday.

Free Parking!!

www.snowcross.com