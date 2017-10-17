Crunching The Numbers: Barrie Real Estate – September

Residential property sales in the Barrie and area (Springwater, Oro‐ Medonte, Innisfil, Essa, Bradford‐West Gwillimbury and Clearview) in September were down 41.6 percent compared to September last year, and sales over first three quarters of this year were down 18.4 percent from the same period last year. “While sales remain well below last year’s record levels, September saw the first month-over-month increase in activity since March and the biggest August to September gain ever by a huge margin,” said Rob Alexander, president of the Barrie and District Association of Realtors. “A number of other Greater Golden Horseshoe markets also saw improvement in September. That said, one month does not make a trend, so we’ll be paying close attention in the months ahead to see if September was indeed the start of a turnaround for the local housing market.” The year-to-date average price for all homes sold via the association’s MLS System was $532,020, up 23.1 percent from 2016.