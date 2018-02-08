Listen Live

Crossbow, Drugs Seized As Police Investigate At Orillia Business

Three GTA-Area Suspects Arrested

By News

A crossbow is among the things Orillia OPP say was seized during a drug raid on Memorial Avenue. The OPP and Rama Police Service went to the local business Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation, saying they also seized cocaine, heroin, marijuana, meth, fentanyl, and other trafficking paraphernalia. three people, aged 20, 22, and 29, all from the GTA, will be in court next month to answer to Drug-related charges.

Related posts

The Rap Sheet

Three Barrie Companies Benefiting From Provincial Funds

Orillia Waterfront Centre Recognized For Its Wood Architecture And Design