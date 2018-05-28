Critical Thinking: 2018 Ontario Election

There’s not much time left to make up your mind: the Ontario election is just around the corner. We’re just shy of two weeks away from going to cast a ballot, and two weeks left to decide among which provincial candidate for which to vote. Making that decision may be a tough one, with a slew of messaging swirling around; promises, claims, and allegations surround any major election. Or maybe you’ve already long ago made up your mind. Just make sure you’re not making that decision based on a fallacy known as Confirmation Bias.

“The More We Want Something To Be True, The More We Will Discount Any Evidence to The Contrary”

Confirmation bias “essentially creates an echo chamber where our believes and our preferences are reflected back to us.” Says Georgian College Liberal Arts Professor Alanda Theriault-Johns. “The more we want something to be true, the more we will discount any evidence to the contrary.” Theriault-Johns specializes in critical thinking, ethics, and philosophy, and holds degrees in Cultural Anthropology and Western Philosophy.

Confirmation Bias is one of many recognized fallacies, something that uses psychological persuasion instead of facts and figures to support a claim. Theriault-Johns says we are in a unique time, historically, with the kinds of technology we engage in daily; Twitter, Facebook, and the news media at large tend to replace facts with values. “And what that does is allow us to have repeated our preferences and beliefs in the truth or validity of something, without actually having to challenge ourselves to think more deeply about it.”

“Read Broadly”

It’s been described as an internal “Yes Man”, and many experts say the use of social media helps to reinforce that Yes Man. We gear our social media use towards our own preferences; following or liking the party of our choice while ignoring the opposition, or consuming news from sources that lean towards our own preferences. Theriault-Johns says there are a few ways of starving that internal Yes Man, and the first is to read broadly. “Look at different newspapers, and even newspapers you wouldn’t even pick up and read depending on your political orientation.” She adds “the more broadly you can read and the more opinions you gather, the more firmly you can challenge or even solidify your own views.” Theriault-Johns says a well-read person will also do their own fact checking, exposing oneself to opposing points of view. Another method of combating the Internal Yes Man may be difficult for some, and odd to hear in political discussion, but Theriault-Johns suggests compassion. “When you scratch away and and take a look at why people make the decisions that they do, they’re responding to really tender human tragedies. Things like drug addiction, poverty, job loss… insecurity.” She says the more we can engage our own compassionate faculties and try to understand where the other side is coming from, the better our own point of view becomes. “We understand things on a human scale.”

Confirmation Bias is just one of many factors that go into Critical Thinking. As we get closer and closer to the June 7th election, we’ll be taking a look at other ways to think critically about who to cast that ballot for.