Crime Stoppers Joins Fight Against Illegal Fentanyl

Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka wants to help police slow the use and trafficking of Fentanyl. It’s offering a $1000 reward over the next two months for information leading to the seizure of illicit Fentanyl and/or the arrest of those involved in trafficking it. Barrie Police Chief Kimberly Greenwood said, “The Barrie Police Service and Crime Stoppers of Simcoe-Dufferin-Muskoka have a positive and collaborative partnership with the common goal of providing enhanced community safety and wellbeing to the citizens of our city. The continuous efforts of Crime Stoppers in harm reduction through the implementation of this drug reduction strategy, as well as their pledge of anonymity, will offer our citizens another tool to combat the current fentanyl and opioid epidemic.” To leave a tip with Crim Stoppers dial 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperssdm.com