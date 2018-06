10:00am – 6:00pm

Join us for the Creemore Firefighters’ Association 5th Annual Golf Tournament. The event includes 18 holes of golf with cart, dinner and prizes. The event will be held Saturday, September 8th, 2018 at Duntroon Highlands Golf Course in Duntroon, ON. The cost is $125 per person. Please contact Jesse Stevens at 705.790.6408 or J.stevens88@hotmail.com for more information or a registration form.