Creative Economy Department Hosting a Party

Newly Formed Department Bringing Arts And Business Together

By News

There’s a party in downtown Barrie, and you’re invited, especially if you’re interested in learning about the Barrie’s creative economy. The city’s newly formed Creative Economy Department is hosting a night out at Flying Monkey, starting at 6:30, to bring together the city’s creative types and business leaders, in an effort to have the two sides learn from each other. Presentations will include the downtown Georgian campus, and a proposed market at the bus terminal.

