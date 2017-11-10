Crashed Bus Was Empty Except For Driver And Their Child

No injuries reported after a bus crashed in Oro Medonte. The Barrie OPP say the mini bus was empty except for the bus driver and their own child, when it was involved in a two vehicle crash. The vehicles were towed from the scene while the incident is still being investigated, along with all the other collisions reported across the board this morning. That includes a collision that did block lanes along north Highway 11 at Line 14 around 10:00 Friday morning; a crash involving a transport truck, while police say charges could be pending.