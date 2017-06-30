Crash Bandicoot is Back!

Do you remember Crash Bandicoot? Well, if you had a PlayStation back in the 90s, you surely played a Crash Bandicoot game. If you’ve missed the furry marsupial, you can play Crash again today on your PlayStation 4 with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.

It has been nine years since a proper Crash Bandicoot came out and this new game puts the first three Crash Bandicoot games on one PlayStation 4 disc, fully remastered.

Just another way you could spend your weekend, especially if it is rainy all weekend.