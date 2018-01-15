Cranberries Singer Dolores O’Riordan Dead At 46

Limerick, Ireland, native and Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan has died suddenly.

The news was confirmed Monday morning by her publicist. According to the statement, O’Riordan was in London at the time of her death for a short recording session. No further details are available.

“Family members are devastated to hear the breaking news and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Riordan was only 46 and is survived by three children. The internationally renowned Irish singer found success as the singer of The Cranberries, who gained massive popularity in the 90s.