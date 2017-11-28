CP Holiday Trail rolls into the Area

The CP Holiday Train is back chugging coast to coast for its 19th year in an effort to raise money, food and awareness for local food banks and food shelves. The Holiday Train pulls into Midhurst over the lunch hour tomorrow afternoon with some special guests on board. Vancouver’s Colin James and also Emma-Lee will be on board when the train pulls into Midhurst at 12 Anne St. North around 12;15 tomorrow and will perform for the crowd gathered.

Again this year, the Holiday Train program is encouraging people attending to bring heart healthy donations. Heart health education and awareness is part of CP’s community investment program, which focuses on improving heart health in men, women and children in communities across North America. Every pound of food and every dollar raised will support the Elmvale & District Food Bank and the Barrie Food Bank to help feed those in need in our community.

After Midhurst, the Holiday Train will stop in to the Old CP Station in Mactier at 2:50 this afternoon before heading off to Parry Sound stopping at the Festival Station Gallery on Avenue Road around 4;15.