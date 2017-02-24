CourageForGord ‘Black Collection’ Key Chains On Sale

During the Man Machine Poem tour last summer, Gord Downie famously wore custom metallic leather suits. Created by Canadian designer Izzy Camilleri, each suit was named after someone who had helped Gord prepare for the tour.

Gold Suit “Paul”- named after Paul Langlois

Silver Suit “Patrick” – named after his brother

Turquoise Suit “Edgar” – dedicated to his late father

Purple Suit “Prince” – dedicated to the musical legend

Acid Green Suit “Jenn” – named after Gord’s assistant

Mirror Ball Suit “Bowie” – dedicated to David Bowie

Hot Pink Suit “Isabel” – named after Izzy Camilleri

In December of last year, Izzy released a collection of key chains made from the leftover leather from these suits, with all proceeds going to the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Obviously, they sold out quickly, with fans clamoring for a chance to own a piece of history.

Now, Cammileri is partnering with the #CourageForGord Foundation again, this time creating keychains out of black leather with a small piece of the leftover leather from the suits tied to the chain. Proceeds will again go to the Gord Downie Fund.

To get your own Courage For Gord keychain, go here