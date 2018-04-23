County-Wide Homeless Enumeration Part of a Provincial Effort

A massive effort underway as of tomorrow, to tally up the number of homeless in Simcoe County and across the province. The Simcoe County Alliance to End Homelessness is taking part in Ontario’s homeless enumeration project tomorrow to Thursday. The County’s Manager of Social Policy and Planning Doriano Calvano breaks down how this information will be used.

The count will be conducted in five regions of the County (Barrie, Orillia and area, North Simcoe, South Georgian Bay, South Simcoe). Volunteers have received training and will be conducting surveys with teams led by outreach and other homeless services providers in outdoor places, in shelters, or in service agencies. Anyone experiencing homelessness is encouraged to call, toll free 1-844-845-8494 to complete the homeless engagement & enumeration survey from 2 p.m. April 24 to end of the day April 26, 2018.