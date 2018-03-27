Listen Live

County Renewing a Commitment To Area Hospitals

County Council Commits $45 Million over 15 Years

By News

A $45 million dollar cheque from the county to area hospitals. Warden Gerry Marshall and County Council made the 15-year pledge at today’s meeting at County Head Office, adding to the over $60 million the county has committed to area hospitals since 1994. Collingwood General and Marine Hospital, Georgian Bay General Hospital, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital, Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Southlake Regional Health Centre, Stevenson Memorial Hospital and Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care will all benefit from this commitment.

