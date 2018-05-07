County Making Exceptions For Wind Storm Cleanup

Spring cleaning is taking on a whole new meaning after Friday’s wind storm blew everything around. The County of Simcoe is reminding folks still cleaning up from Friday’s storm that yard waste is being collected bi-weekly for the time being, while the county is also increasing the green bin limit too. If am extended power outage means you had to empty the fridge of leftovers that won’t completely fit in your green bin, the County is accepting that excess on your regular collection day, so long as it is placed in a compostable bag beside the green bin on the day of your collection. Yard waste can be dropped off at any county-run waste facility, free of charge, until Saturday. Details can be found on the County of Simcoe website.

Friday’s storm damage trees, homes, and even blew over some vehicles and trailers. The Barrie area saw wind gusts of about 106km/h on Friday, according to early estimates from Environment Canada. Power was knocked out to thousands that evening, with some still in the dark well into Monday evening.