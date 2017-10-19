Listen Live

County Making Bid For Amazon HQ

Online Retailer Could Call Simcoe County Home

Amazon could be coming to Simcoe County. The online retailer is looking for a site to host it’s second headquarters, and the County has thrown it’s name in for consideration. County officials have submitted a proposal to have Amazon’s second head office in either Innisfil, Bradford West Gwillimbury, or a third site that has chosen to remain anonymous for now. County Warden Gerry Marshall tells us the county has full provincial and federal support, adding both governments lent a hand in submitting the proposal.

