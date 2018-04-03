County Long Term Care Facilities Getting Financial Boost from the Province

The County of Simcoe is getting extra provincial dollars to help support long term care in the area. The county announced today it will receive an additional $1.4 million annual boost to go towards the four long term care homes it runs. “We thank the province for recognizing the urgent need for additional funding and stepping up to help us address the changing complexity in the levels of care our residents now require,” said Warden Gerry Marshall. “Our staff do a tremendous job with the resources and supports they have available to them, however we must stress that more funding and resources are needed to address our aging population and the critical care needs of our seniors.” The additional funding comes as county council says a Level of Care assessment indicated significant increase in the level of care needed at these locations.